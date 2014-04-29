City of Piedmont issues boil water order

The City of Piedmont issued a boil water order for the City of Piedmont Public Water System for the water system located on Lick Branch.

The system is located in Wayne County .

Department officials declared the order because the facility has experienced a water break.

The order took effect on April 28 and will remain in effect until further notice. Public water system personnel will continue to sample and take all available precautions.

Anyone served by the affected public water system should use the following precautions:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking

Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled

Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the cause of the contamination has been found and corrected

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled

The City of Piedmont will announce when the boil water order is lifted.

For more information, you can call Jerome Kelley at 573-300-2026.

