Driver charged after crash on IL Rte. 14

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Enfield, Illinois woman has been charged after a crash on IL Route 14 at 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29.

Ruby Elizabeth Hass, 37, was charged with DUI (drugs/alcohol), improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

According to Illinois State Police, Hass was driving a 1994 Dodge van east on IL Route 14 near White County Road 25 East when she lost control and went off the road.

Police say the van skidded out of control and overturned.

They say the investigation revealed indicators that Hass was intoxicated.

She was taken to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment of her injuries.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Hamilton County Sheriff, Enfield Fire Department, Harre Ambulance Service, Air EVAC and Don's Bumper to Bumper Towing of Carmi.

