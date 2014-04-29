DIW: Aqua Rug

The Aqua Rug claims to be a way to get that soft feel of carpet in your shower.

The commercial claims: "Aqua Rug's patented design allows water to flow right through and it's slip resistant backing, helps it always stays right where you put it."

It even says you can put the mat right over the drain. But does it work?

Bobbette Parson has three grandkids that often stay at her house. She wonders if this Aqua Rug will help with shower time. She currently uses a plastic bath mat, but says it gets dirty easily, and tends to slip around.

First, we just try water.

"It’s actually draining through better than it did my old bath mat," said Parson.

Parson worries how the mat will feel on the kids skin, or if it will stay in place.

"It is soft to the touch, but almost dry at the same time,” said Parson. "It's not moving like the old mat."

Next, we plopped a little shampoo on the mat. Parson said shampoo made her old plastic mat slippery, but said she can see the shampoo drain through the mat with the water.

"I mean you can see some of the bubbles with the shampoo, but it's not slippery at all," said Parson.

To see how the mat drains, and if it stains, we tried pouring a colored sports drink in the tub.

"It’s going to go straight through, it's not even puddling up that much, you can see it draining down," said Parson.

Even when Parson lifted up the mat, there wasn’t any of the drink on the back side.

"It's not on the tub either, that's awesome," said Parson.

Parson said she likes changing the decorations in her bathroom though, and wishes the mat came in more color options.

"If it came in different colors I could coordinate my bath mat too," said Parson.

The directions for the mat also say to hang dry between uses.

Overall, what does Parson think of the mat?

"It is definitely better than the plastic, I would buy one," said Parson. "I would give it five."

A five star rating for the Aqua Rug.

Some of you told us on Facebook that you aren’t a fan of the bath mat, because it can get clogged up with hair.

If you want to try out the product, it costs about $20. We ordered it online at AsSeenOnTV.com.

