Tornado aftermath coverage - EF2 tornado in Obion County - Banned for life

Tornadoes ripped through the Midwest and Deep South, killing 35 people in the two-day outbreak . Todd Tumminia is in Tupelo, Mississippi where they are starting to pick up the pieces. He has live reports on Heartland News at Five and Six.Residents in Obion County, Tennessee are sifting through soggy belongings today after an EF2 tornado tore through that area last night.Check out some of these amazing photos of the damage.Several roads are still flooded in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. Here is a list Kadee Brosseau tells us about a heroic water rescue in Wayne County on Heartland News at Five and Six.Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have our cooler forecast for the rest of the week.The city of Cairo, Illinois launched a planning process yesterday that will involve citizens and stakeholders in helping shape the city's future . Allison Twaits will have more on Heartland News at Six.

The former CEO of a southeast Missouri health center has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud.

The man named two months ago to manage the Illinois state fair in southern Illinois' Du Quoin is on leave pending an undisclosed state investigation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made on an audio recording made public this past weekend.

Christy HendricksDigital Content Director