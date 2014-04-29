Tornado aftermath coverage - EF2 tornado in Obion County - Banned for life

An EF2 tornado tore through Obion County, Tennessee on Monday night.

The former CEO of a southeast Missouri health center has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud.

The man named two months ago to manage the Illinois state fair in southern Illinois' Du Quoin is on leave pending an undisclosed state investigation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made on an audio recording made public this past weekend.

Christy HendricksDigital Content Director