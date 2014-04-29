Tornado aftermath coverage - EF2 tornado in Obion County - Banne - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tornado aftermath coverage - EF2 tornado in Obion County - Banned for life

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
An EF2 tornado tore through Obion County, Tennessee on Monday night. An EF2 tornado tore through Obion County, Tennessee on Monday night.
Tornadoes ripped through the Midwest and Deep South, killing 35 people in the two-day outbreak. Todd Tumminia is in Tupelo, Mississippi where they are starting to pick up the pieces. He has live reports on Heartland News at Five and Six.

Residents in Obion County, Tennessee are sifting through soggy belongings today after an EF2 tornado tore through that area last night.

Check out some of these amazing photos of the damage.

Several roads are still flooded in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. Here is a list.

Kadee Brosseau tells us about a heroic water rescue in Wayne County on Heartland News at Five and Six.

Laura Wibbenmeyer and Grant Dade have our cooler forecast for the rest of the week.

The city of Cairo, Illinois launched a planning process yesterday that will involve citizens and stakeholders in helping shape the city's future. Allison Twaits will have more on Heartland News at Six.

The former CEO of a southeast Missouri health center has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud.

The man named two months ago to manage the Illinois state fair in southern Illinois' Du Quoin is on leave pending an undisclosed state investigation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made on an audio recording made public this past weekend.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly