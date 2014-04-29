Poplar Bluff students throw pies, principal kisses goat for fund - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff students throw pies, principal kisses goat for fundraiser

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District) (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

An annual fundraiser of the Poplar Bluff Fifth and Sixth Grade Center, students donated $5 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They donated money for the opportunity to throw a whipped cream pie at Assistant Principal Angie Jackson on Thursday, April 17.

One of the 20 sixth graders to participate, Emma Steffan, tossed a pie at the assistant principal while teachers Julie Carda-Coleman and Melanie Schalk prepared the paper plates.

Principal Charles Brown also fulfilled his promise of kissing fainting goat Penny because the school collectively raised more than $10,000 for St. Jude throughout a series of fundraisers this year.

