Poplar Bluff students throw pies, principal kisses goat for fundraiser

An annual fundraiser of the Poplar Bluff Fifth and Sixth Grade Center, students donated $5 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They donated money for the opportunity to throw a whipped cream pie at Assistant Principal Angie Jackson on Thursday, April 17.

One of the 20 sixth graders to participate, Emma Steffan, tossed a pie at the assistant principal while teachers Julie Carda-Coleman and Melanie Schalk prepared the paper plates.

Principal Charles Brown also fulfilled his promise of kissing fainting goat Penny because the school collectively raised more than $10,000 for St. Jude throughout a series of fundraisers this year.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.