Union Co. clerk receives grant to help pay for election judges

Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff announced on April 22 that his office had applied for and received a grant from the State of Illinois to help offset the cost of election judges for the 2014 primary and general elections.

The $4,275 grant will go a long way towards covering the $17,149 the office paid election judges from last month’s March 18 primary election.

“Elections judges play a vital role in the election process,” explained Bartruff. “Each precinct in the county requires election judges to oversee the voting process at the polling places they are assigned to. Without these dedicated people we would not be able to hold elections.”

For each election, Union County hires and trains approximately 105 election judges to cover twenty precincts.

“Sometimes it is hard for us to find people to fill these important positions,” Bartruff added. “I’d encourage anyone wishing to serve to call my office.”

The County Clerk’s office can be reached at 618-833-5711.

This fall’s general election will be held on November 4, 2014.

