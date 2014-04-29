Carbondale man arrested on drug charges

A Carbondale man was arrested after he was found to be wanted on a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Michael Greene, 32, was charged with resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis.

On April 26 at 3:15 a.m. police say they were conducting foot patrols in the 600 block of East College Street. They say they saw someone in the area and identified him as Greene.

When he was arrested, police say they found suspected cocaine and suspected cannabis on him.

Greene was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

