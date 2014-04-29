2 Carbondale men facing drug, unlawful use of a weapon charges a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Carbondale men facing drug, unlawful use of a weapon charges after traffic stop

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Andre Bailey (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Andre Bailey (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
Jeremy C. Clark (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Jeremy C. Clark (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Two Carbondale men were arrested after a traffic stop on April 26 at about 12:32 a.m.

Jeremy C. Clark, 31, and Andre Bailey, 27, were charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to police, they conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of East Walnut.

During the investigation, officers learned the driver of the vehicle, Clark, had a warrant for his arrest. They say they also found a loaded handgun and suspected crack cocaine.

Clark and Bailey were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

