Carbondale police investigating report of robbery

The Carbondale Police Department is investigation a report of a robbery on April 26.

They say they received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Main Street on April 25 at about 10:10 p.m. They learned the victim left an establishment and was approached by two unknown men.

The suspects allegedly beat up the victim and stole property from him before leaving the scene.

The suspects are described as two black men who were 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department's website.

