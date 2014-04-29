Carbondale man arrested in unlawful use of weapon investigation

A Carbondale man was arrested in connection with an unlawful use of a weapon investigation.

Allen L. Howard, 31, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to police, on April 25 at 7:25 p.m., they responded to the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls for a report of a domestic battery suspect.

Officers found and arrested the suspect. They identified him as Howard and say he had a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

