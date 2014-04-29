4 students awarded IMI scholarships

RLC student Justin Hale (center), of Tamaroa is pictured with RLC Dean of Applied Science Chris Nielsen (left) and mining technology instructor Charles Wingo (right). (Source: ReAnne Palmer/RLC public information)

RLC student Drake Curry (center), of Benton is pictured with RLC Dean of Applied Science Chris Nielsen (left) and mining technology instructor Don McBride (right). (Source: ReAnne Palmer/RLC public information)

RLC student Zac Cairns (center), of Thompsonville is pictured with RLC Dean of Applied Science Chris Nielsen (left), and mining technology instructor Don McBride (right. (Source: ReAnne Palmer/RLC public information)

RLC student Cory Breeze (center), of Bonnie is pictured with RLC Dean of Applied Science Chris Nielsen (left), and mining technology instructor Don McBride (right). (Source: ReAnne Palmer/RLC public information)

Four Rend Lake College Mining Technology students were awarded scholarships through the Illinois Mining Institute in RLC's Coal Mining Training Center this past week for the Spring 2014 semester.

Award recipients must be sophomores and have a 2.7 GPA or higher.

