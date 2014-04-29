Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center educates children on body safety

The Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center recently presented the program, "It's My Body and I'm in Charge!" to students at Wingo Elementary School.

The objective is to educate children about body safety and awareness by teaching personal safety skills. The goal is to prevent all forms of child abuse. The program also hopes to help children develop a positive self image.

The center serves the eight-county area of Kentucky's Jackson Purchase, which will reach 12,000 elementary students.

Amy Corbett is a registered nurse and has been the Health and Safety Education Coordinator for the past year.

Child Watch utilizes interns from Murray State University to assist with the program.

Samantha Thouvenot, an intern from MSU, also led sessions to educate students about personal safety.

