Crews respond to fire in Cape Girardeau

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Fire crews are responding to a fire on Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.

Crews were called to 710 Morgan Oak.

Mark Hashheider says two apartments are in the building that burned.

He says five people lived in the building.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The front apartment where the fire started is a total loss.

The rear apartment has smoke damage.

The fire is not considered suspicious

It took crews some time to get the fire knocked down because of the wind and the building construction.

