Tickets for postponed St. Louis Miley Cyrus concert not honored

ST. LOUIS (KFVS) - Tickets for the postponed Miley Cyrus concert in St. Louis will not be honored at the rescheduled show.

The concert was rescheduled for Sunday, August 10 and tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster Friday, May 2.

According to ticketmaster.com, "All tickets purchased for the original date of 4/16 will not be valid for this new date. All patrons must purchase new tickets."

Meaning, a ticket purchased for the original show on April 16 will be refunded. However a completely new ticket will have to be purchased for the rescheduled concert on August 10.

Riverfront Times reports that John Canavera of LiveNation says there will however be a presale for current ticket holders.

Those who bought tickets to the postponed show will be contacted by Ticketmaster and given an opportunity to buy tickets in a "previous buyer only presale" before tickets are made available to the public.

The original concert, and several other shows in Cyrus' Bangerz Tour, had to be postponed after the pop star was hospitalized with a severe allergic reaction.

