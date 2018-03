Entertainment list for 2014 SEMO District Fair

The grandstand entertainment list for the 2014 SEMO District Fair has been released.Fair Parade at 9 a.m.Hotrod Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.Heartland Barrel Racing at 1 p.m.Dual Demo Derby at 7 p.m.Contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp at 7 p.m.Heartland Idol at 7 p.m.Grand Funk Railroad at 8 p.m.Chris Janson at 8 p.m.Clay Walker at 8 p.m.All tickets will be available for purchase at semofair.com For more information email info@semofair.com