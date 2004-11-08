Teaching the Test

By: Arnold Wyrick

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS --Do you know what your kids learn in school and how they learn it? Since 2001, schools have been focusing on standardized tests. It's all part of the No Child Left Behind Act created by President Bush. Every student in the heartland has to take these tests.

But what kind of test you take depends on where you live. In the Show-Me-State, schools measure students by the Missouri Assessment Program. In Illinois, students take the Prairie State Test and the Illinois Standards Achievement Test. In Kentucky, students take a Kentucky core content test and a comprehensive test.

All these tests have one thing in common, they're designed to reform education and improve student achievement.

Bryce Jerrell's taught third grade for the past five years. They're the first students who take the Illinois Standards Achievement Test. Jerrell begins preparing his students weeks in advance.

"Some of the things they will say is what is the base word, of this word? well if you're used to saying what is the root word all year, you just need to get them ready for the vocabulary that the tests use," Jerrell said.

Students are tested on reading, math, and writing during the timed test. And Jerrell points out there are drawbacks to grading students and the school system on one test yearly.

"I also realize that one test over a particular one week is not really going to judge what the students know for the entire year. or what they might need to know," said Jerrell.

But like it or not schools are graded upon students performance on the test. And each year the state and federal governments raise test standards, and the percentage of students who must pass it.

"It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the staff, administration, the building as a whole. to try to ensure that all of the students can meet or exceed the standards based on that test," says Eastside Elementary Principal Catherine Hammersley.

She also points out learning disabled students take the same test as students without learning disabilities. Creating what she says is an unrealistic standard for schools to meet.

"I think actually it will eventually doom all schools to fail. It is statistically impossible for every student to meet every standard and be a hundred percent," Hammersley said.

Danielle Barter an eleventh grade teacher must prepare her students for the Prairie State Test. It's the final standardized test students will take in school.

"We did revise our curriculum quite a bit to include practice in reading skills, test taking skills, writing skills. I don't believe in teaching to the test. but I do believe in giving kids information they need to do well on the test," Barter said.

But no matter how much time is spent preparing for the test. It all boils down to the students.

"The students really some do not take it very seriously. we try very hard to get them to take it seriously. but some of them just fill in the dots, and don't care. and that really effects us," says Johnston City High School Principal James Grant.

And by the year 2014 a hundred percent of Bryce Jerrell's third graders will be required to meet or exceed the tests standards created by the no child left behind act. A lofty goal that many educators fear is out of reach.

If a school district fails on the test they are placed on an academic watch list. And the district test scores must meet or exceed the test standards for the following two years before being removed.

If you'd like to know more about the no child left behind act and how it affects your child, and school district log onto this website.

http://www.ed.gov/nclb/landing.jhtml