Neighbor helping neighbor through cancer treatments, NWS confirms tornado near Woodland Hills community

Three people were injured after a man crashed his vehicle into a school bus in Graves County.

A house fire in Morley is belived to have been caused by lightning.

Severe flooding has taken over the Heartland, including stranding some RVs in a Bollinger Co. campground.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado north of Hwy. 51 bypass near the Kentucky border and behind the Goodyear Tire Plant and Woodland Hills community. Lilbourn, Mo. is currently under a curfew from dusk to dawn because of the flooding. Overnight storms have caused major flooding in several areas. Some RVs were stranded at Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, Mo.; the sewer service was knocked out near Malden, Mo. and several water rescues were made in the Heartland.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of an overnight fire in Morley, according to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien. He said the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. and crews were on the scene until around 2 a.m.

In national news, three fatalities have been confirmed in a massive storm system that includes fast-moving tornadoes pushing through Mississippi and Alabama on Monday. Tornadoes have caused damage to the northern part of Tupelo, MS and north Alabama as line of powerful storms moved east toward Tennessee and Georgia.

Sally Carlisle of Bertrand has been appointed as the new public administrator for Mississippi County. Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Carlisle. The position became available upon the death earlier this year of the former public administrator, Rick Reed.

A federal criminal complaint has charged a former Illinois state representative with possession of child pornography. Sixty-six-year-old Keith Farnham has not been arrested.

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday morning when police say a man crashed his vehicle into a school bus in Graves County. The man, a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to the hospital.

