Rte. 72 in Madison Co. to be reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 72 in Madison County will be reduced to one lane while crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located between Route J and Route F.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

