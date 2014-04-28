Crash on Benton Rd. sends 2 to hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on April 28 at about 1:10 p.m.

The crash was at the 4800 block of Benton Road.

According to deputies, the investigation determined that 23-year-old Kayla Long and her passenger, 64-year-old Cynthia Long, both from Reidland, were going west on Benton Road.

Long said that she was negotiating a curve while it was raining, she started to hydroplane and lost control of the vehicle as a result.

Deputies say the vehicle spun several times, hitting several mail boxes, before stopping on the opposite side ditch. A contributing factor to the crash was balding of the front tires.

Both people were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Benton Road was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes for cleanup.

Deputies were also assisted on scene by Reidland-Farley Fire, Mercy Regional and Jason's Towing.

