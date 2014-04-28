$500,000 grant to Wardell for new water system - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$500,000 grant to Wardell for new water system

Posted by Heartland News
WARDELL, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development approved $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to assist the City of Wardell in replacing its water system and constructing a new well house.

The city’s aging water system is causing lines to break, valves not to work, water to leak into the well house, excessive water loss, and security problems. These issues have resulted in the city to issue boil water alerts for months at a time.

Using CDBG and U.S. Department of Agriculture funds, the city will replace its entire water system, including all new piping, valves, hydrants and water lines. The city will also construct a new well house.

The CDBG program, administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to assist in a variety of public works and economic development projects.

