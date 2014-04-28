Poplar Bluff approved for $114,699 small business tax credit

Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis has been approved for $71,515

Direct Impact Business Education Center in St. Louis has been approved for $71,114

Independence Regional Ennovation Center in Independence has been approved for $16,879

The eFactory in Springfield has been approved for $95,110

Joseph Newman Business & Technology Incubation Center in Joplin has been approved for $38,233

Life Sciences Business Incubator Center in Columbia has been approved for $76,466

Ozark Foothills Business Incubator in Poplar Bluff has been approved for $114,699

Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains has been approved for $15,984

Poplar Bluff is one of eight cities in Missouri to be approved for a state tax credit under the Small Business Incubator Tax Credit program.The applicants have each committed $1 million in local investment.The funds leveraged by these credits must be used for capital and other non-operating expenditures. All contributions must be received by the incubator between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014, in order to qualify for the 2014 tax credits. Applications from the following small business incubators have been approved.