Poplar Bluff approved for $114,699 small business tax credit

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff is one of eight cities in Missouri to be approved for a state tax credit under the Small Business Incubator Tax Credit program.

The applicants have each committed $1 million in local investment.

The funds leveraged by these credits must be used for capital and other non-operating expenditures. All contributions must be received by the incubator between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014, in order to qualify for the 2014 tax credits. Applications from the following small business incubators have been approved.
  • Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis has been approved for $71,515
  • Direct Impact Business Education Center in St. Louis has been approved for $71,114
  • Independence Regional Ennovation Center in Independence has been approved for $16,879
  • The eFactory in Springfield has been approved for $95,110
  • Joseph Newman Business & Technology Incubation Center in Joplin has been approved for $38,233
  • Life Sciences Business Incubator Center in Columbia has been approved for $76,466
  • Ozark Foothills Business Incubator in Poplar Bluff has been approved for $114,699
  • Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains has been approved for $15,984
