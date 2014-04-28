Rte. TT in Butler Co. to be reduced for bridge repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route TT in Butler County will be reduced to one lane while crews perform bridge repairs.

The bridge is located between County Road 432 and County Road 434.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, April 29 through Thursday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

