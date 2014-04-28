New public administrator appointed in Mississippi County

Sally Carlisle of Bertrand has been appointed as the new public administrator for Mississippi County.Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Carlisle. The position became available upon the death earlier this year of the former public administrator, Rick Reed.Carlisle, a Democrat, is a retired eligibility specialist supervisor for the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division.She worked in the Sikeston office from 1989 to 2011. Carlisle is a longtime resident of Mississippi County, graduating from Charleston High School.“The position of county public administrator is one that entails a great deal of responsibility and trust, and it is one in which I am confident that Sally Carlisle will ably serve the citizens of Mississippi County,” Gov. Nixon said in a news release. “I also want to thank the family of Rick Reed for his public service in this post before his passing.”