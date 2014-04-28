GCHS senior set to play soccer at Tenn. university

Graves County High School student-athlete Ty Hendley recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Freed-Hardeman University.

Located in Henderson, Tenn., the school is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' American Midwest Conference. Hendley plans to major in exercise science. Ty Hendley is pictured here, flanked by his parents, Lori and Danny Hendley. Standing behind them are, from left, Freed-Hardeman head coach Jason Elliott, Graves County head coach Zach Sims, and Graves County assistant head coach Michael Lane.

"I've played soccer most of my life," Ty Hendley said at a news conference. "I think I started when I was about five years old. I started playing on the high school team when I was in the eighth grade, on the JV then. I really got into the program and I've been playing ever since."

Graves County head coach Zach Sims explained, "I had no doubt that Ty had several [colleges where] he could play. He's been a starter for four years. He's been a center back for us but he has the ability to fit in and play anywhere on the field to help us win. Given his skill level, I could always move him up to have him score a goal. Freed-Hardeman is really getting a quality soccer player, but an even better person. I'm very proud of him and definitely will miss him next year."

Freed-Hardeman head coach Jason Elliott said, "Ty is exactly what we look for in a student-athlete: good character on and off the field, he comes from a good family, and he takes his studies seriously, as he's looking for a good education. We're looking for people who will do well in school, but ultimately will be great leaders in life."

Ty Hendley said, "I thought Freed-Hardeman met my criteria for things like proximity to home, offering soccer, affordability, and so on. When I went down and trained with the team, it solidified my choice. I appreciate everybody coming out to support me on this."

Hendley's mother, Lori Hendley, said, "I'm just a little bit overwhelmed and proud… very proud."

