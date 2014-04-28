Flooding, closed school, sewer problems, severe storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flooding, closed school, sewer problems, severe storms

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
County Road 522 in Poplar Bluff was washed out by floodwaters. (Source: cNews) County Road 522 in Poplar Bluff was washed out by floodwaters. (Source: cNews)
Flooding in Lilbourn, MO (Source: Heavenly Dianna Wren/Facebook) Flooding in Lilbourn, MO (Source: Heavenly Dianna Wren/Facebook)
Authorities believe lightning sparked this fire in Morley, Mo. Authorities believe lightning sparked this fire in Morley, Mo.
Good afternoon to you. Flooding, closed roads, closed schools, houses hit by lightning, sewer problems and more top our news today after severe storms rolled through the Heartland last night and continue to pop up today.

Grant Dade and Laura Wibbenmeyer are in the StormTeam Center monitoring the storms this afternoon. This is our map of current watches and warnings.

Today is a First Alert Action Day. That means you need to be prepared for severe weather. See what to do before a tornado strikes. Here are some facts from FEMA about tornadoes.

Holly Brantley, Kadee Brosseau, Allison Twaits, and Todd Tumminia are covering the storm damage and flooding today.

Several schools called of classes today because of floodwaters. Many roads in New Madrid were covered with water this morning. New Madrid R-1 is also closed on Tuesday. See our full list of school closings at kfvs12.com/schoolclosings. We also have school closings listed on our news app.

One woman says she nearly drowned after falling into a hole in Marble Hill Sunday night. Crews had to rescue a 70-year-old man off of County Road 800 in Bollinger County.

Several residents had to evacuate an apartment complex in Campbell. The water rose so quickly, it moved a freezer!

Lightning caused house fires in Morley, Missouri and West Frankfort, Illinois.

The Dunklin County Sewer District Board near Malden is shutdown due to flooding. This impacts about 300 customers near the Malden area.

We've received a lot of great pictures of the flooding in to cNews. Take a look at this slideshow to see what it looks like around the Heartland.

Three people were taken to the hospital this morning when police say a man crashed his vehicle into a school bus in Graves County.

The Somali woman lives in a stick hut covered by ragged blankets in this dusty refugee camp. It was here that her 15-year-old son wanted to travel on a perilous journey as a stowaway on a plane from California.

