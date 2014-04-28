Three Rivers cuts ribbon on new Kennett location

Three Rivers College staff and Kennett community members gather to commemorate the official opening of Three Rivers’ new Center at Kennett location. (Source: Three Rivers College)

Three Rivers College officially commemorated the opening of the new location of its Center at Kennett with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held April 24.

Speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College; Jay Crafton, Mayor of Kennett; and Moses Porterfield, President of the Kennett Chamber of Commerce.

“This facility is more than just bricks and mortar. It clearly demonstrates the administration and Trustee’s commitment to the success and academic achievement of our students, and to Kennett and this region,” said Dr. Stephenson during his remarks at the ribbon-cutting. “Our expanded capacity will allow us to provide the education and training that’s critical to the workforce of this entire region.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, Three Rivers held an open house at the Center to showcase the improved facilities at the new location at 1002 Great West Drive. The new 17,000-square-foot Center replaces the 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed the Center at Kennett. The new facility includes the nursing classroom and skills lab for Three Rivers’ Practical Nursing program, plus three master classrooms, a dedicated ITV classroom, two full computer labs, two state-of-the-art science labs, and a Public Computing Center.

The expansion of the Center at Kennett marks the continuation of a concerted effort by Three Rivers to increase the institution’s presence in its extended service area, according to Dr. Stephenson. Other pieces of this initiative include the opening of the South Central Education Consortium in Willow Springs in partnership with Missouri State University – West Plains, and the construction of an Eastern Campus in Sikeston.

Registration is currently open for Summer and Fall classes at the Center at Kennett and all Three Rivers locations. Programs available at the Center at Kennett include General Education, Practical Nursing, Business Management, Criminal Justice, Agriculture, Teacher Education, and more.

For more information, call the Center at Kennett at 573-888-6381, the Three Rivers Welcome Center at 573-840-9605, or visit trcc.edu.

