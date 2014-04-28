Rte. 57 in Mississippi Co. to be reduced for bridge repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane while crews perform routine bridge repairs.

The bridge is located at Exit 12.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

