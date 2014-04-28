3 injured in Graves County bus crash

?

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday morning when police say a man crashed his vehicle into a school bus in Graves County.It happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 1241 north of Mayfield.The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the bus was stopped to pick a student when 52-year-old Mark Wright of Mayfield crashed into the rear of the bus.Wright was taken to the hospital for his injuries.A 16-year-old and a 9-year-old were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.