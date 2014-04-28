Lightning causes house fire in West Frankfort

A house in West Frankfort was struck by lightning early Monday morning.The West Frankfort Fire Chief says lightning struck a home along Avery Road around 3:20 a.m.It hit a bedroom, damaged a closet and caused severe smoke damage to the attic.A husband and wife were home at the time. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for overheating as a precaution and has since been released.Crews were on scene until about 6:30 a.m.