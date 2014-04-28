Benefit scheduled for victims of Morley house fire

A benefit will be held Friday, May 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the victims of a Morley house fire.

The event will be at The Venue, 80 South Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. It will include dinner, music and more. It will feature "Called" performing live.



Lightning is believed to be the cause of an overnight fire in Morley, according to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien.

Perrien said the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. and crews were on the scene until around 2 a.m.

No one was injured, according to Perrien.

“My neighbor Sandy banged on the door and told her our house was on fire,” said homeowner Beulah Dunivan.

They were not home because the power was out and staying with another family member.

“I am so thankful to God that I wasn’t home but it’s devastating to lose everything you work for. I just cried,” Dunivan said. “I am so thankful for everyone that has helped us. For some reason we are supposed to be alive. God kept us alive.”

She lives there with her three boys Anthony Dunivan, Junior, 10; Lukas Brown, 11; and Ethan Brown, 15.

Her niece, Nadine Peterson, lives there too.

“So many people have been so good to help us. It was definitely God’s will that we were not here,” Peterson said. “We have had so many reach out to help us we are so thankful. We don’t know what we are going to do next. We have no insurance, no money to rebuild but we will find a way.”

They have no insurance, churches and community members are helping them rebuild.

Dunivan said the fire chief told her lightening struck power lines and it backfed into the breaker and basically exploded.

Their home church in Scott City, Father's Arms Fellowship, has a donation fund set up.

Donations can also be made at Bank of Missouri or through the PayPal account fathersarmsfellowship@charter.net.



Oran, Morley and Scott County Rural fire departments all responded to the scene.

