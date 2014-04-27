NWS: EF2 tornado in Obion County, TN

According to Jefferson County EMA Director Steve Lueker, around 1:30 p.m. high winds damaged two houses on Bakersville Road about a quarter mile west of Highway 148.

The Red Cross says financial donations are most effective because they buy relief supplies close to disaster sites. It helps to avoid delays and transportation costs in getting basic necessities delivered to disaster victims.

(WMC-TV) – Many people are looking to help storm victims after tornadoes tore through Arkansas and Mississippi Sunday and Monday afternoons. Rescuers say there is a specific way to give so that you don't

(FEMA/CDC) - Be alert to changing weather conditions. When there are thunderstorms in your area, turn on your radio or TV to get the latest emergency information from local authorities. Listen for announcements

A donation drive has been set up in Poplar Bluff for victims of the Arkansas tornado.

Storms have caused major flooding in several areas causing evacuations and power outages.The NWS confirms an EF2 tornado hit north of Hwy. 51 bypass near the Ky. border and behind the Goodyear Tire plant and Woodland Hills community Monday evening. Top winds reached 130 miles per hour.Another tornado in Hickman County, Ky. has been confirmed to have been an EF0, according to the NWS. The estimated wind peak for the second tornado was 85 miles per hour.Six or seven brick homes were destroyed in the Woodland Mills area.A farm shed was destroyed. Several homes have roof and siding damage. Several trees are down.Much of the damage was along Brevard Road and Andrew Wheeler Lane.Tuesday, residents tried to salvage what they could. One man said he was afraid to go into his damaged home because of the wind. He was afraid it might fall over.The Obion County Sheriff's Department is keeping an eye on the damaged areas to keep looters at bay.Only a couple people had minor injuries.

According to Northwest Tennessee Disaster Services, anyone wanting to volunteer can visit www.togetherforall.org and select "become a volunteer." Donations can be sent to: NTDS, PO Box 1458, Union City, TN 38281 or call (731) 592-3947.

Holcomb Mayor Max Clark say the “19 ditch” started backing up in sheds and houses after storms swept through the Heartland Sunday and Monday. The National Guard has been brought in to evacuate one house. Water is still rising in town, but it has slowed down tremendously.

Mayor Clark says they are praying the water stops rising Tuesday night. If it does, he thinks the town will be OK.



The water is 8 to 12 feet deep on the edge of town. Most of the town is built up high enough that it’s not affecting any other homes

The National Guard is patrolling the St. Francois River levee to ensure there are no breaches, sand boils, etc.

Mayor Clark said the “old timers” in town say this is the highest they’ve seen the water in 30-35 years.

The Poplar Bluff severe weather response team, Butler County EMA and Gregory Logistics are sponsoring and organizing a donation drive for victims of the Arkansas tornadoes. Gregory Logistics is supplying the truck and trailer.It will be in front of the Walmart in Poplar Bluff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.Organizers say they have contacted the Salvation Army in Arkansas and have a list of supplies that are needed. The truck leaves Wednesday.The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado seven miles east of Clinton, Ky. Top winds reached 85 miles per hour.Highway 51 about 2 miles south of Clinton, Ky. was flooded on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is directing traffic and telling people to drive on the southbound side of the road. According to KYTC, the water has risen Tuesday. Water seems to be several inches deep. It is raining there Tuesday.

Fulton County officials reported damage to a home and a church, according to Kentucky Emergency Management. The Paducah National Weather Service will evaluate the damage Tuesday and determine if the damage was the result of a tornado.

Home destroyed in Cape Girardeau County



A trailer home off of Hwy. 177 near Proctor and Gamble was destroyed when a tree fell on the home Sunday night during severe weather.



It happened at 210 Lindsey Lane in Jackson at lot 220.

Dewayne Clark say he and his wife were in bed when a tree fell onto the back and side of the trailer.

A big tree branch fell about two feet from the Claker and his wife's bed and close to their 5-month-old baby's crib.

Another daughter, 3, was in the home.



State Route H - BOLLINGER COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route 158 - BUTLER COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route N - BUTLER COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route MM - DUNKLIN COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route 23 - JOHNSON COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route 142 - RIPLEY COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route H - RIPLEY COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route W - RIPLEY COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route MM - STODDARD COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route Z - STODDARD COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route C - WAYNE COUNTY - CLOSED

State Route KK - WAYNE COUNTY - CLOSED

Bollinger County: Route H-from 2.74 miles before MO 51 N to MO 51 N

Butler County: Route N-from 3.12 miles before MO 51 N to MO 51 N Route 158-from US 67 N to .74 miles before MO 142 E

Cape Girardeau County: Route A-from RT U to 1.84 miles before RT F Route RA-from 1.46 miles before RT U to RT U Route Y-from .05 miles before IS 55 S' to '.05 miles after IS 55 N

Dunklin County: Route B-from US 62 E' to MO 53 S

Ripley County: Route H-from MO 142 to 2.39 miles after RT KK Route 142-from .68 miles before Route T to .48 miles before Route T

Stoddard County: Route K-from Route M to Route BB

Route MM-from .06 miles after Route U to .05 miles before Route J, Route Z from less than .01 miles after Route U to less than .01 miles after MO 153 S.

Wayne County: Route KK-from MO 34 E to 2.72 miles after MO 34 W Route C, from MO 34 E to 1.59 miles before Route E.

In Hickman County, Ky., in the Clinton area, several roads were reportedly under water.

As of Tuesday morning, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Fulton County crew reports that KY 94 is closed from the 7 to 11 mile marker between KY 311 and KY 1099. All other highways in Fulton County are now open.

KYTC said KY 123 in Hickman County at 14-16 mm is closed. Signs and barricades are up.

KY 1477/Benton-Birmingham Road in Marshall County is also closed between 0 and 1mm due to water over the road.

Carlisle County reports the following: US 62 closed at 3 mm, KY 1820 closed at 1-3 mm and KY 1628 closed at 3 mm.

Keith Todd with KYTC said crews report water over the road at the following locations: KY 94 East between the 13 and 14 mile marker, KY 121 West between the 3 and 4 mile marker (New Concord Bottom), KY 299 between 0 and 1 mile marker, KY 783 between the 5 and 7 mile marker.

Todd also said KY 94 from 23-25 mm between KY 311 and KY 1099 is closed due to water over the road.

Also, KY 94 from 23-25 mm (Willingham Bottom) is signed with KYTC personnel monitoring.

The following highways are signed with water over road at this time: KY 1129, KY 1125, KY 1907, KY 2140.

11:12 p.m. - widespread flooding throughout Butler County, Mo.

10:40 p.m. - numerous roads have water running over them. Water rescues are being performed. A person was trapped in a car on Hwy. W just northwest of Poplar Bluff.

10:20 p.m. - numerous roads with water over them near Marble Hill, Mo.

9:10 p.m. - 3/4 inch hail near Bernie, Mo.

12:42 p.m. - several large trees and two outbuildings were blown down near Route 148 near Mount Vernon, Ill.

11:53 a.m. - hail and heavy rain in Marion, Ill.