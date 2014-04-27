High school volleyball player hopes to make trip of a lifetime

A southern Illinois high school senior is doing everything she can to take a trip of a lifetime.

Mollee Whitehead plays volleyball at Crab Orchard High School.

She's the first student from her school district to be chosen to play in the 16th Annual Down Under International Games in Australia.

Now, she has to raise money for the trip.

So far, she's raised $5,000.

And this weekend, Mollee and her family held a fundraiser in Creal Springs to help make her dream come true.

"Well, I was chosen all-state and they select three to four girls from each state and they said they picked me for my high school achievements and volleyball stats," said Mollee.

Whitehead will play in the seven-day tournament as the libero position.

She and the rest of the players will then get to spend three days relaxing and recuperating in Hawaii.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.