Paducah man accused of fleeing law enforcement

A Paducah man faces charges after fleeing law enforcement on Sunday.

Adam Norton, 29, of Paducah, was charged with fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle) operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs 1st offense, (aggravated circumstance) two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, McCracken County Sheriff deputies tried to stop a car driven by Norton in the 1900 block of Irvin Cobb.

Deputies say Norton's Ford Edge was reported to have been involved in a hit and run collision.

As deputies activated emergency lights, Norton made a u-turn and began to flee.

Deputies pursued and later captured Norton after he turned onto Wood Avenue, which is a dead end street.

According to the sheriff's office, Norton had two outstanding warrants and was under the influence of alcohol, by his own admission.

Both warrants were for failure to appear, one being for a prior charge of fleeing and evading on foot.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Paducah Police Department, who also has charges pending on Norton.



Norton was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

