High winds damage Jefferson County homes

According to Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Lueker, around 1:30 p.m. high winds damaged two houses on Bakersville Road about a quarter mile west of Highway 148.

Lueker says that three large trees were knocked down, a portion of a roof on a house was blown off, and there was slight damage to the back of a neighboring house.

Lueker says a neighbor described a possible rain wrapped tornado go between the two homes.

