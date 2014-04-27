Stormy weather - Family gets new home - Ill. lawmakers mull over - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stormy weather - Family gets new home - Ill. lawmakers mull over new min. wage plan

Tornado watches were widespread across the Midwest and southern states on Sunday (Source: WMC-TV) Tornado watches were widespread across the Midwest and southern states on Sunday (Source: WMC-TV)
Habitat for Humanity gave a family a new home in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist). Habitat for Humanity gave a family a new home in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist).
Illinois lawmakers are considering changes to minimum wage. Illinois lawmakers are considering changes to minimum wage.

Forecasters warned residents in many Midwestern and southern states to be alert Sunday for severe weather. Kadee Brosseau has a live report on what you can expect later in the Heartland.

Today and tomorrow are First Alert Action Days. Grant Dade has your first weather at 5:01.

A Cape Girardeau family has a new house and new outlook after struggling through life.

A southern Illinois teen has been selected to represent the state of Illinois on the East Central Conference volleyball team. Learn more at 5:06.

Two popes who changed the course of the Catholic Church became saints Sunday.

An NBA owner's racist rant is drawing feedback from his peers.

Illinois democrats are considering a new minimum wage plan.

A Kentucky grandmother tears up as her 4-year-old grandson fights for his life - accidentally shooting himself in the face.

Todd Richards will have Cards-Bucs and Blues-Hawks highlights.

James Long
