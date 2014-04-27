Blessing of the Bikes at Bald Knob Cross

Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois.

You might have heard a rumbling in Alto Pass, Illinois.

Thousands of bikers from all over the Heartland met at the Bald Knob Cross for The 22nd Annual Blessing Of The Bikes.

The blessing was set to start at 9 a.m.

There was food and beverages available for a small donation.

The event kept going right up until the last bike left.

And some of those same bikers will probably be in Scott City, Missouri.

There will be a Motorcycle awareness rally at 12:30 p.m. at Lawless Harley-Davidson.

May is Motorcycle awareness month in Missouri.

The rally was open to riders and anyone concerned about safety on Missouri's roads.

One of Missouri's largest motorcycle rights groups - Freedom of Road Riders - sponsored the event.

