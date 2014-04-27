Habitat for Humanity dedicates 51-52nd houses

Paul and Patricia Aydelott were given keys to their new home on Sunday (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

Habitat for Humanity closed on their 51st house on Sunday (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)

A family has a new house and new outlook on life after struggling through life.

Construction on the home started in October 2013 at 1713 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Paul and Patricia Aydelott were given keys to their new home on Sunday. Dozens of family and friends were there to help celebrate the kick off to the family's new future.

Paul Aydelott give thanks for the amount of support for him and his family to have a chance at a bright new future. He's overcome medical conditions that has hindered him making money and finding a job.

With help from the Habitat for Humanity, United Way and other organizations, Aydelott has worked his way up to where he is today, and says he has been given another chance at life to succeed.

Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 52nd completed house on Sunday, as well. It's at 612 Washington Street in Perryville, Missouri.

Construction began on the home in March of 2013. Randy and Renee Hartman and their two children were given keys to their new home Sunday and are eager to start their new future.

