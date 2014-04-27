4 die, 30-plus wounded in weekend Chicago gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) - Four people have been killed and at least 31 have been wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend - the third weekend in a row in which more than 30 people suffered gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/RYrgzD) reports that among those killed was a 21-year-old woman who was shot while riding in a car in the Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday. Police say Cindy Bahena was shot after a group of men on the sidewalk shouted gang signs and opened fire on the vehicle. They say the driver is a known gang member and that Bahena was not the intended target.

Also among those dead is 17-year-old Jaquez William. He was shot in the head early Saturday while standing on the street in the city's Austin neighborhood.

