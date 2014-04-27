Ark. high school seniors banned from prom after school prank























Copyright 2014 KAIT. All rights reserved. Calico Rock Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Skidmore said he could not discuss student discipline issues due to privacy laws. "I don't think there is anything we can do about except try to get our senior memories back by doing things like holding our own prom," said Bevill. French said the parents of the "Calico 8" will continue to help their children make memories she believes the school unfairly took away. The parents of the teens planned the "(un)prom" for them in three days and hosted it at the home of one of the students while the rest of the 27-student senior class attended the school sanctioned prom. "Their statement was that they wanted to set a precedent for the next class so they didn't try to one up this," said Kerrigan's mom Valerie French. "I can't give my graduation speech and I was in the top 5, and that's something I've worked for my entire life," said Bevill. Seniors Kerrigan and Rachel Bevill also will not be allowed to give speeches at graduation. "We did feel really pressured into signing that paper," Cook said. The statement included the students admitting to vandalism, moving the desks back to the classroom, giving up all extracurricular activities, being banned from prom, competitions, the senior trip and driving to school, and being suspended for three days. Cook said administrators met with the students and led them to believe they had to sign a statement given to them by Calico Rock Public Schools administrators or face criminal charges. The eight students expected some kind of punishment, but nothing close to what they actually got.

"Then we got back up there early the next morning because we knew we'd have to help clean. We didn't want to take too much time away. We got there early and that's when it all went down hill," Cook said.