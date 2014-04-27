New vaccine requirements for entering Ill. schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New vaccine requirements for entering Ill. schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois health officials are asking parents to take note of new immunization requirements for children entering schools starting this fall.

Children entering school at any grade level from kindergarten to high school will have to show proof of having received two doses each - instead of one - of rubella and mumps vaccines.

Also, children entering kindergarten, sixth grade or ninth grade for the first time must show that they've had two doses of the varicella, or chicken pox, vaccine.

Looking ahead, children going back to class for the 2015-2016 school year will need to have gotten a meningococcal vaccine, which is currently not required.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director LaMar Hasbrouck says while some vaccine-preventable diseases are rare in the U.S., they are "only a plane ride away."

