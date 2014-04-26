SEMO QB Snyder shines at Spring Game

Southeast Missouri State Quarterback Kyle Snyder threw for 108 yards and a touchdown and scored two rushing TD's in leading the White team to a 28-0 win over the Red team at the Spring game Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

A crowd of over 600 attended the first Spring game for new Redhawks head coach Tom Matukewicz.

Southeast kicks off the 2014 season Aug. 28 against Missouri Baptist.