Late pastor remembered in Hayti, Mo.

A community leader and pastor is being remembered for his work in Hayti, Missouri.

Pastor Courtney Sanders, Sr. recently lost his battle with cancer and passed away on February 27.

His congregation says he was a pillar in the southeast Mo. community, and pastor of the Faith Temple Church in Hayti.

One of his largest contributions is the Family Life Center built next to the church that will assist the needs of the community- especially low-income families, troubled teens and abused women.

Saturday, an event was held in Hayti in his honor in which around 500 people attended.

There was food, refreshments, and plenty of stories of how he made an impact on peoples' lives.

A street will be named after the late pastor at a later date.

