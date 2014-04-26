20th United Airlines-SIU Career Day Flight - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

20th United Airlines-SIU Career Day Flight

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Over a hundred students were flown in from Chicago to the Southern Illinois Airport on Saturday morning for the 20th Annual United Airlines-SIU Career Day Flight.

A total of 115 students from Chicago and Wisconsin high schools along with 30 United Airlines/SIU alumni volunteers flew into Carbondale on an Airbus A320 plane to observe what it takes to be part of the airline industry.

Upon arrival, students met with United Airline Pilots, maintenance workers, and management to understand what it takes to be part of the industry.

These students are eager to get into college and eventually try to become part of the nations 86,000 employed in the industry with United Airlines or other airlines in the country.

Students were given lunch and enjoyed a presentation with SIU alumni and other speakers who became part of the airline industry to show these students how they can reach their goal of flying in the skies.

Also, students were given a tour of the SIU campus and afterwards were flown back home.

