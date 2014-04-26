5 flown to Memphis hospitals after Mississippi County wreck

A woman and four children were hurt in a crash in Mississippi County on Saturday night.The crash happened at around 7 p.m. and crews were still on the scene at 9:45 p.m.According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, Adle G. Clark, 45, of East Prairie, was driving a Monte Carlo northbound on MO 102 when it ran off the road and hit a tree. This happened 12 miles south of East Prairie. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Clark Parrott, it happened near Big Oak Tree State Park.Troopers say five people suffered serious injuries, including Clark. She was taken by air ambulance to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.Four children suffered serious injuries in the wreck. A 3-year-old, two 6-year-old's and another child.All were flown to a Memphis children's hospital.Troopers say one child was fastened in seat belt at the time of the crash. The others were not wearing a seat belt.There is no word on the condition of those injured as of Sunday morning.