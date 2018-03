New Illinois vaccination requirements for 2014-15 school year

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging parents to talk to their child's doctor about new school entrance vaccination requirements."National Infant Immunization Week is a reminder to parents to make sure their children are up to date on immunizations," said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, IDPH Director.Illinois is implementing new requirements for the 2014-15 school year.Children at any grade K-12 needs to show proof of having two doses of rubella and mumps vaccines, instead of just one.Any child entering kindergarten, 6-9 grade for the first time will have to show proof of getting two doses of varicella (chicken pox) vaccine.For the 2015-2016 school year, students will have to show proof of having received a meningococcal vaccination - something that's not currently required.For school entrence, students must show proof of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenza type b, hepatitis b, aricella and pneumococcal (depending on age) vaccinations.For more information on vaccination schedules: http://www.idph.state.il.us/about/shots.htm