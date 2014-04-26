Hayes pitches complete game, SEMO shuts out Jacksonville St. 1-0

JACKSONVILLE, AL (KFVS) - Travis Hayes pitched a complete game and the SEMO Redhawks got the 1-0 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday.SEMO (22-19, 11-9 OVC) got their seventh OVC series win this season.Andy Lennington hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Matt Tellor who scored the game's only run.Ryan Lenaburg takes the mound for the Redhawks on Sunday against Jacksonville State. The game starts at 1 p.m.