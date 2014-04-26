Drug take back - Possible severe weather Sunday - Cardboard City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drug take back - Possible severe weather Sunday - Cardboard City

Today was National Drug Take Back Day (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist). Today was National Drug Take Back Day (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist).
The Heartland could see some severe weather tomorrow. The Heartland could see some severe weather tomorrow.
Southern Illinois teens are raising awareness about homelessness (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist). Southern Illinois teens are raising awareness about homelessness (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist).

Police say prescription drug abuse is a growing problem nationwide and the Heartland is no exception. That is why local law enforcement and volunteers teamed up to for National Drug Take Back Day. Kadee Brosseau reports on the event tonight at 6.

Fifteen members of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship youth group created their sixth Annual Cardboard City and will sleep in the homemade structures tonight.

This year's Paducah Quilt Show was the American Quilters' Society's 30th annual event bringing thousands to the city.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Action Day. The greatest risk for tornadoes on Sunday will be in Arkansas as well as parts of Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Bryan McCormick will have the latest tonight at 6:01 in first weather.

Here is how you can download the StormTeam weather app and sign up for text and email alerts.

Detectives have launched a new investigation into a murder case that has haunted many in the area for years. But detectives hope the jarring images will jog memories, so that they can find answers to the decades old case. Tune in at 9:32 for more on the "Jane and John Doe" murder investigation.

Shootings, home invasions, drug deals gone bad, they're all crimes plaguing some of southeast Missouri’s biggest cities.

A teen charged with stabbing a fellow high school student to death on the day of their junior prom is being held in a hospital under psych evaluation.

Todd Richards has highlights from today's spring football game at SEMO.

Have a great evening - 

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly