Students to sleep in cardboard 'homes' to raise awareness about homelessness

A southern Illinois youth group is sleeping in cardboard "homes" in an effort to raise homelessness awareness.

Fifteen members of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship youth group created their sixth Annual Cardboard City and will sleep in the homemade structures.

The middle school and high school students are roughing the elements and raising funds to help two local organizations that help the homeless. The Good Samaritan House in Carbondale and Bethany Village in Anna will benefit from the group's efforts this year. Their goal to raise is $1,000.

They assembled shelters out of cardboard using duct tape for hours.

Afterwards, they will get personal stories from the two organizations who will share their experiences and knowledge about local homelessness.

The campers will have a fireside vigil and then sleep in their makeshift homes.

During breakfast Sunday morning, they will have the opportunity to discuss and share with others what they have learned and experienced and proceed to collect contributions for the homeless shelters.

