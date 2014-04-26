'Quilt Week' brings thousands to Paducah, Ky. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Quilt Week' brings thousands to Paducah, Ky.

This was the American Quilters' Society's 30th annual quilt show (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News). This was the American Quilters' Society's 30th annual quilt show (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News).
The American Quilter's Society says more than 30,000 quilters and spectators were expected at this year's show (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News). The American Quilter's Society says more than 30,000 quilters and spectators were expected at this year's show (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News).
There was a wall of patriotic quilts with pouches for money all over them (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News). There was a wall of patriotic quilts with pouches for money all over them (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News).
Best in Show quilt from the Netherlands (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News) Best in Show quilt from the Netherlands (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

"Quilt Week" ends Saturday in Paducah, Kentucky. The show has brought thousands of people to the city.

This was the American Quilters' Society's 30th annual quilt show.

"We have quilts from 41 states and 10 countries so they come from all over the world," said Bonnie Browning, Executive Show Director." And it's always interesting to see what the American quilters are doing compared to what the international quilters are doing and there are subtle differences."

The American Quilter's Society says more than 30,000 quilters and spectators were expected at this year's show.

A quilt from the Netherlands won Best in Show.

There was a wall of patriotic quilts with pouches for money all over them. Attendees could add money to the pouches on the quilts. The quilts will be given to military families for Christmas this year.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly