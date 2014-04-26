'Quilt Week' brings thousands to Paducah, Ky.

Best in Show quilt from the Netherlands (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News)

There was a wall of patriotic quilts with pouches for money all over them (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News).

The American Quilter's Society says more than 30,000 quilters and spectators were expected at this year's show (Source: Christy Russell, Heartland News).

"Quilt Week" ends Saturday in Paducah, Kentucky. The show has brought thousands of people to the city.

This was the American Quilters' Society's 30th annual quilt show.

"We have quilts from 41 states and 10 countries so they come from all over the world," said Bonnie Browning, Executive Show Director." And it's always interesting to see what the American quilters are doing compared to what the international quilters are doing and there are subtle differences."

A quilt from the Netherlands won Best in Show.

The quilts will be given to military families for Christmas this year.

