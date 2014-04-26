Body found in Miss. River may be barge victim - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body found in Miss. River may be barge victim

Juan Nieves (Source: KAIT) Juan Nieves (Source: KAIT)
HICKMAN, Ark. (KFVS/KAIT/AP) - A body found in the Mississippi River in northeast Arkansas is believed to be that of one of two men who vanished earlier this month after a barge sank.

The Blytheville Courier News reported Friday that a body was spotted in the Mississippi River three miles north of Barfield, which is near a terminal where the vessel carrying steel coil sank about two weeks ago.

The body has been sent to the state's crime lab for final identification, but investigator Robb Rounsavall says it's one of the two victims - Juan Nieves and Nicolas Perez - since a wallet was found on the body.

The body's identity hasn't been released, because next of kin hasn't been contacted and a confirmation hasn't been made through an autopsy or coroner's report.

The barge was operated by American Commercial Lines. It sank in about 50 feet of water near the river's tree-lined banks.

The Mississippi County Arkansas Sheriff said the barge was completely under water. The dock sits near a steel plant

The company says those men worked through a staffing agency.

The Coast Guard says they're still investigating why the barge flipped and sank.

